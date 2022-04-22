April 22: Indian sports news wrap of the day

BADMINTON

Ashwini, Sikki Reddy pull out of Uber Cup

Indian women's doubles pair of Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa have withdrawn from the Uber Cup, according to Sanjay Mishra, general secretary of Badminton Association of India, in a media release on Friday.

"Sikki Reddy has suffered a Grade 2 Tear of the Abdomen (abdominus rectus) as confirmed by an MRI and has been advised 4-6 week rest by the doctor," he said.

"Under the circumstances the said pair has withdrawn from the Uber Cup as well as the upcoming BATC. And, the selectors have decided to include Simran Singh and Ritika Thakkar in their place as they were fourth in the ranking and next in line during the selection trials," the BAI official said.

- V V Subrahmanyam

TENNIS

Asia-Oceania World Junior U-14 Girls: Australia beats India 2-1 in semis

Australia proved a hard nut to crack for host India as it cruised to victory without dropping a set in the semifinals of the Asia-Oceania World Junior under-14 girls tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Friday.

Having achieved the target of qualifying for the World Group competition with a top-4 position, India had nothing much to lose against the high calibre players of Australia, Emerson Jones and

Tahila Kokkinis who are so dynamic on court, on every point.

Tahila Kokkinis (in pic) sealed the victory in semifinals for Australia by beating Aishwarya Jadhav in the Asia-Oceania World Junior tennis championship in Delhi on Friday. - KAMESH SRINIVASAN

Emerson cruised past Sohini Mohanty 6-2, 6-2 in just over an hour, even though she was struggling to strike her rhythm, especially on the put-aways.

Aishwarya posed a much better challenge for Tahila, but the Aussie packed so much punch that she denied the Indian a chance to win a set and make a fight of it.

Emerson had earlier helped the Aussie under-16 team to the title at the same venue in the Junior Billie Jean King Cup. The goal will be no different when the Aussies take on the Japanese who fought past Korea 2-0, without dropping a set.

India will take on Korea in the match for the third place. Korea had beaten India in the league stage, to top the group which perhaps proved a blessing in disguise, as India got to play Kazakhstan and beat it in the quarterfinals.

The results (semifinals): Australia bt India 2-1 (Emerson Jones bt Sohini Mohanty 6-2, 6-2; Tahila Kokkinis bt Aishwarya Jadhav 6-2, 7-5; Diana Badalyan & Tahila Kokkinis lost to Aishwarya & Sohini walkover). Japan bt Korea 2-0 (Kurea Hayasaka bt Lee Seo A 6-3, 6-0; Azuna Ichioka bt Lee Ha Eum 6-3, 7-5).

- Kamesh Srinivasan

CHESS

National U-18 Chess: Soham, Bhagyashree continue to lead

Soham Kamotra (J&K) and Bhagyashree Patil (Maharashtra) continue to stay at the top in their respective categories after the ninth round of the MPL 31st National under-18 chess championship in Pollachi on Friday.

In the top board, Soham Kamotra (8pts) outplayed B. Vignesh (TN) in 60 moves. With two more rounds to go, it can be a bit tough for Soham as IM L.R. Srihari (TN) is hot on his heels with 7.5 points. Top seed Bharath Subramaniyam (TN) bounced back with a win after his loss to B

Vignesh in the earlier round.

In the girls' section, Bhagyashree (9pts) scored a comfortable win over Chinnam Vyshnavi. V. Rindhiya is in the second spot with 7.5 points.

Important results (Round 9):



Open: Soham Kamotra (J&K) 8 bt B. Viginesh (TN) 6.5;A.R. Ilamparithi (TN) 6.5 lost to L.R. Srihari (TN) 7.5; John Veny Akkarakaran (Ker) 7 drew with Krishnan Ritvik (Mah) 7; Avinash Ramesh (TN) bt Rakshith Srinivasan (Kar) 6; S. Harshad (TN) 7 bt R. Jani Kushal (Guj) 6.



Girls: Chinnam Vyshnavi (AP) lost to Bhagyashree Patil (Mah) 9; Sachi Jain (Del) 6 lost to V.Rindhiya (TN) 7.5; S. Vijayasubhasri (TN) 6 lost to Keerti Shree Reddy (TN) 7.

- Rayan Rozario

GOLF

Gandas registers convincing four-shot win at Delhi-NCR Open

Manu Gandas continued to impress in what has been a standout season for him so far as he shot a resolute final round of four-under 68 to register a convincing four-stroke win at the Delhi-NCR Open in Noida on Friday.

In the searing heat on Friday, Gandas (65-69-67-68) totalled 19-under 269 for the week to record his third career victory which was also his second of the 2022 season.

The 26-year-old picked up the winning cheque worth Rs. 6,46,600 to move up from fifth to third position in the TATA Steel PGTI Order of Merit.

Md Zamal Hossain Mollah (66-70-69-68) of Bangladesh finished runner-up at 15-under 273 as a result of his last round of 68.

It was Zamal's second straight runner-up finish following his second spot at Chandigarh last week. Mollah thus climbed from 10th to fifth place in the PGTI Order of Merit.

- PTI