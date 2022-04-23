April 23: Indian sports news wrap of the day

TENNIS-

India's Aishwarya Jadhav beat Ju Heewon of South Korea, but India lost 2-1 in the third place match of the Asia-Oceania World Junior under-14 girls tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex here on Saturday.

The team, under the leadership of Namita Bal, had done remarkably well to qualify for the World Group.

Japan pulled off a coup against Australia with an exhilarating performance in scoring a 2-1 victory in the final.



Emerson Jones put Australia ahead with a 6-1, 7-6(3) victory over Kurea Hayasaka. Tahila Kokkinis looked good with her vibrant game but Azuna Ichioka counter punched brilliantly to put Japan on par with a 6-4, 6-4 triumph in the second singles.



In the decisive doubles, Japan was a step ahead, as Kurea Hayasaka and Rira Kosaka combined brilliantly to beat Emerson and Tahila 6-4, 6-3.



In the match for the third place,



The results:



Finals: Japan bt Australia 2-1 (Kurea Hayasaka lost to Emerson Jones 1-6, 6-7(3); Azuna Ichioka bt Tahila Kokkinis 6-4, 6-4; Kurea Hayasaka & Rira Kosaka bt Emerson Jones & Tahila Kokkinis 6-4, 6-3).



Third place: Korea bt India 2-1 (Lee Seo A bt Sai Janvi 6-4, 6-1; Ju Heewon lost to Aishwarya Jadhav 4-6, 1-6; Lee Ha Eum & Lee Seo A bt Aishwarya & Sohini Mohanty 6-2, 6-4).



Fifth place: Uzbekistan bt Kazakhstan 2-1 (Nigina Alimova lost to Satima Toregen 2-6, 3-6; Shahzoda-Bonu Artikbaeva bt Ariana Gogulina 3-6, 6-1, [10-5]; Alimova & Artikbaeva bt Yeva Korysheva & Satima Toregen 7-6(1), 4-6, [10-3]).



Seventh place: Thailand bt Sri Lanka 2-1 (Natrada Sakulvongtana bt Oneli Samarawickrama 6-0, 6-1; Tarita Hongsyok lost to Dinara De Silva 1-6, 6-7(2); Tarita & Natrada bt Dinara & Arushi Thomasge 6-2, 6-0).

- Kamesh Srinivasan

CHESS-

Soham Kamotra (J&K) and Bhagyashree Patil (Maharashtra), as expected, clinched the open and girls' crown in the MPL 31st National under-18 chess championship at the Dr. Mahalingam CET campus here on Saturday.



Both Soham and Bhagyashree drew their final rounds to tally 9.5 and 10 points respectively for the title. It is probably the first time that a player from J&K has sealed the national title. IM L.R. Srihari and A.R. Ilamparthi , both from the host State, finished second and third in the open section. V. Rindhiya and S. Kanishka did likewise in the girls' category.



M. Manickam, Chairman, Sakthi Group and President of the State Association, gave away the prizes.

Important results (Final round):



Open: S. Harshad (TN) 8 drew with Soham Kamotra (J&K) 9.5; Krishnan Ritvik (Mah) 8 drew with L.R. Srihari (TN) 9; Apoorv Kamble (Kar) 8 drew with B. Vignesh (TN) 8; Rakshith Srinivasan (Kar) 7 lost to A.R. Ilamparithi (TN) 8.5; John Veny Akkarakaran (Ker) 7 lost to Dinesh Kumar Jaganathan (TN) 8.5.



Girls: K. Sindhusree (TN) 7.5 drew with Bhagyashree Patil (Mah) 10; V. Rindhiya (TN) 9 bt Yashvi Jain 7; Chinnam Vyshnavi (AP) 8 drew with S. Kanishka (TN) 8; Vakcheri Mohitha (AP) 7.5 drew with Keerti Shree Reddy (TN) 7.5; Sachi Jain (Del) 8 bt Anupam M. Sreekumar (Ker) 7.

-Rayan Rozario