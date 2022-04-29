April 29: Indian sports news wrap of the day

GOLF - Asian Games golf trials

Rashid Khan hit sizzling form at the right time to card a 6-under 66 and join Viraj Madappa (69) and Karandeep Kochhar (67) in the lead at the Asian Games golf trials in Bengaluru.

The golfers have now played four rounds with one more to go. Rashid, Madappa and Kochhar are all at 14-under. Yuvraj Sandhu got back into the reckoning with a 66 on the fourth day. Since only four best scores will be considered for final position, Rashid is two shots ahead of Madappa. Rashid’s rounds have been 68-73-67-66 while Madappa has shot 66-68-71-69.

Yuvraj (68-70-76-66) and Kochhar (69-69-69-67) are also looking to make a run for one of the two berths in men’s section.

Rashid’s three best rounds put him at 15-under (his 73 being discarded) against Madappa’s 13-under (71 being discarded). For three best rounds, Yuvraj is 12-under and third while Kochhar, 11-under for his three best rounds out of four, is fourth.

Anirban Lahiri and Shubhankar Sharma have already been selected based on their world rankings.

In the women’s section, Avani Prashanth (74-64-69-70) trails Jahanvi Bakshi (69-69-69-69) by one shot in the four-round aggregate.

However, when only three best rounds are considered, Avani is 13-under and Jahanvi is 9-under. That gives Avani a clear advantage going into the fifth and final round. Aditi Ashok and Tvesa Malik have already been selected on their world rankings.

Rashid, the only player in the field with an Asian Games medal, which he won by being part of the amateur team in 2010, shot six-under 66, his best card of the week. Starting from the 10th, he birdied five holes on the back nine of KGA Golf Course and had one bogey on the second hole. In his second nine, he had two more birdies for his 66.

Kochhar had seven birdies and two bogeys and Madappa had six birdies against three bogeys. Avani had two birdies and no bogeys on front nine and then had one birdie and one bogey on the back nine. Jahanvi was bogey free and her three birdies gave her a fourth straight 69.

Amateur Sneha Singh (76-71-76-68) is 12 shots behind Avani when three best rounds are considered.

- PTI