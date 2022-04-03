April 3: Indian sports news wrap of the day

Here are all the Indian sporting news of the day:

HOCKEY-

Haryana defeated Jharkhand 3-0 in the final of the 12th Hockey India junior national women’s hockey championship on Sunday.

Sakshi Rana struck a brace in the fourth and 60th minutes while Kanika Siwach was on target in the 45th minute to complete the tally for the winners.

Victorious coach Azad Singh Malik felt it was a team effort and said that they had beaten Railways last time also in the final but had the satisfaction of winning by a bigger margin.

"The players in the team carried out short passes very well throughout the tournament which was the best aspect of the team's performance throughout the competition,” he said.

Odisha defeated Maharashtra 4-0 to settle for third place after Nikita Toppo scored twice in the 31st and 41st minutes and Munmuni Das (47th minute) and Sumi Mundari (50th minute) scored one goal apiece.



The result: Final: Haryana 3 (Sakshi Rana 2, Kanika Siwach) bt Jharkhand 0.

3rd place: Odisha 4 (Nikita Toppo 2, Munmuni Das, Sumi Mundari) bt Maharashtra 0.

- by V. V. SUBRAHMANYAM