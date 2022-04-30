April 30: Indian sports news wrap of the day

GOLF -

Gangjee lies T-37 in Japan

Rahil Gangjee had an impressive 2-under 68 as he remained tied 37th after third round at the The Crowns Golf championship on the Japan Golf Tour.

Gangjee was tied 48th at the halfway mark. His other rounds have been 69-71 and is now 2-under for 54 holes.

Gangjee starting from 10th hole had eight pars before her first birdie on 18th and then added two birdies on first and second. He dropped a shot on third and a birdie on seventh followed by a bogey on eighth.

Junggon Hwang of South Korea put himself in a good position to challenge for a fifth JGTO victory after carding a two-under-par 68 to sit just one shot off the pace ahead of the final round on Sunday.

Local man Hiroshi Iwata (70-64-65) led the field with Hwang lying sole second. Jinichiro Kozuma (64), Daiki Imano (65) and Yuki Inamori (66) were tied-third.

Hwang, making only his second JGTO start since 2019, finished outright second with his three-day total of 10-under-par 200 as he trails defending champion Hiroshi Iwata by just one shot.

-PTI

Amandeep Drall bounces back to get T-18 in New South Wales

Indian golfer Amandeep Drall fought back well in the women's NSW Open, carding a fine three-under 68 in the third round to lie T-18th with one more round to go.

Amandeep, who shot 68 in the first round, fell back with a 78 on second.

However, the Indian bounced back in the third round with four birdies on the front nine against one bogey on the back nine to take her total to one-under after 54 holes and give herself a chance of a Top-10 finish.

Among the other Indians, Vani Kapoor (72-72-75) was T-41 and Ridhima Dilawari (76-71-73) was T-48. Neha Tripathi (76-75) missed the cut.

Sweden's Maja Stark fired a six-under 66, the joint best of the day, to move to 13-under-par and hold a four-shot lead.

The 22-year-old backed up rounds of 68 and 69 on her first two days with another in the 60s to put herself firmly in pole position with 18 holes left to play at Coolangatta & Tweed Heads Golf Club.

Five birdies in her final 10 holes ensured the two-time LET winner, Stark, who had friend Maiken Bing Paulsen on the bag, holds a strong lead heading into the final day.

Fellow Swede Johanna Gustavsson also fired a round of 66 (-6) to climb up to second place on nine-under-par on day three.

Sitting alongside Gustavsson in a share of second place is Australian Cassie Porter, who carded a round of 67 (-5) to also reach nine-under-par.

One shot further back on eight-under-par is a trio of players, including Scotland's Michele Thomson, who signed for a third round of 67 (-5).

Thomson is in a tie for fourth place with Argentina's Magdalena Simmermacher and Wales' Lydia Hall, who both shot rounds of 70 on day three.

- PTI

Chawrasia, Sharma miss cut in Catalunya Champs

The Indian duo of SSP Chawrasia and Shubhankar Sharma missed the cut at the Catalunya Championship on the DP World Tour.

It was a disappointing week for the Indian duo as Chawrasia shot 76-73 while Sharma carded 80-72.

South African Oliver Bekker took over the third round lead as he carded 67 in the third round.

He had rounds of 66-72 on first two days.

The midway leader, Laurie Canter, who led by one after 36 holes, fell to second with a round of 70 on the third day. He is 9-under and two behind Bekker.

Lorenzo Gagli (71-72-65) and Edoardo Molinari (73-69-66) were tied for third place.

-PTI