April 4: Indian sports news wrap of the day

Shruti Ahlawat rose to the challenge to help India beat Malaysia 2-1 in a group-C league match of the Asia-Oceania Junior Billie Jean King Cup under-16 girls tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Monday.



On a warm day when a steady breeze kept things under control for the players, India stumbled to an indifferent start as Niyati Kukreti missed a set point at 5-4 and lost 5-7, 2-6 to Yu Chi Chan.



Seeded fourth, India had reputation at stake. Shruti, a top 100 junior in the world, who has been performing well in the international women’s circuit, overcame the hiccups in the second set to beat Jo Leen Saw 6-0, 7-6(5).



India asserted itself in the doubles, before the Malaysian girls wilted in the sweltering conditions.

‘’It could have been a lot easier for us had Niyati converted the set point’’, said captain Archana Venkataraman.



India next plays Uzbekistan which upset the sixth seed Iran 3-0.



In group-D, third seed Kazakhstan overcame a fighting Korea 2-1. In another match in the same group, Vietnam beat fifth seed Singapore 2-1.



Japan in group-A and Australia in group-B made light of the challenge from Hong Kong and Sri Lanka respectively.

The results (league):



Group-A: Japan bt Hong Kong 3-0.



Group-B: Australia bt Sri Lanka 3-0; Thailand bt Indonesia 3-0.



Group-C: India bt Malaysia 2-1 (Niyati Kukreti lost to Yu Chi Chan 5-7, 2-6; Shruti Ahlawat bt Jo Leen Saw 6-0, 7-6(5); Shruti & Niyati bt Yu Chi & Jo Leen 6-3, 3-0 (retired)); Uzbekistan bt Iran 3-0.



Group-D: Kazakhstan bt Korea 2-1; Vietnam bt Singapore 2-1.

- by Kamesh Srinivasan