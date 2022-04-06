April 6: Indian sports news wrap of the day

TENNIS-

The Indian team stepped up its game and won both its singles matches for the first time in getting past Iran and top the group in the Asia-Oceania Junior Billie Jean King Cup under-16 girls tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Wednesday.



Niyati Kukreti overcame a shaky start to outclass Nili Atfi 7-5, 6-0. Being receptive to the suggestions from captain Archana Venkataraman, Niyati was able to recover from being 1-4 to get a grip on her game and the match.



Shruti Ahlawat continued to assert her confident game as she outplayed Mandegar Farzami for the loss of one game.

In the inconsequential doubles, the Indian team retired after four games, with Riya Sachdeva complaining of cramps.



With only three teams qualifying from the zone, India will have its task cut out in the knock-out stage, as it plays the quarterfinals against the second team from group-A, Hong Kong.



Japan topped the three-member group-A without any trouble and will play Uzbekistan, which qualified as the second team behind India.



India finds itself in the same half as Korea and Thailand. Australia was pushed to the second spot by Thailand, while Korea finished second to Kazakhstan.



It should be an interesting battle between Australia and Kazakhstan. The heat was already having an impact on the players, and whichever team handles the energy sapping conditions better will have the best chance of progress.

The results (league):



Group-A: Hong Kong bt Mongolia 2-1.



Group-B: Thailand bt Australia 2-1; Indonesia bt Sri Lanka 3-0.



Group-C: India bt Iran 2-1 (Niyati Kukreti bt Nili Atfi 7-5, 6-0; Shruti Ahlawat bt Mandegar Farzami 6-0, 6-1; Niyati & Riya Sachdeva lost to Nili Atfi & Mehraneh Zohourian 3-1 (retired)); Uzbekistan bt Malaysia 2-1.



Group-D: Kazakhstan bt Singapore 3-0; Korea bt Vietnam 2-1.

-by Kamesh Srinivasan