V. Jyothi Surekha wins Lancaster Archery Classic The 25-year-old World No. 4 from Vijayawada defeated Paige Pearce of USA 131-129 in the final. V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 31 January, 2022 18:17 IST V. Jyothi Surekha of India won the Lancaster Archery Classic in Lancaster (Pennsylvania, USA) on Monday. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT V. Jyothi Surekha of India won the Lancaster Archery Classic in women's pro (compound) category at Lancaster (Pennsylvania, USA).The 25-year-old World No. 4 from Vijayawada defeated Paige Pearce of USA 131-129 in the final.She is the first Indian archer to win an indoor tournament. Surekha, who is also Asia No.1, was ranked second in the qualification by scoring 653/660.