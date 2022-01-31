V. Jyothi Surekha wins Lancaster Archery Classic

V. Jyothi Surekha of India won the Lancaster Archery Classic in women’s pro (compound) category at Lancaster (Pennsylvania, USA).

The 25-year-old World No. 4 from Vijayawada defeated Paige Pearce of USA 131-129 in the final.

She is the first Indian archer to win an indoor tournament. Surekha, who is also Asia No.1, was ranked second in the qualification by scoring 653/660.