Archery World Cup Stage 1: Atanu Das fourth in recurve men’s individual ranking round

Making a fine return to international outdoor competition after nearly one-and-a-half years, Olympian Atanu Das scored 673 points to claim the fourth spot in recurve men’s individual rankings at the Archery World Cup Stage-1 in Antalya on Wednesday.

Atanu, who collected 338 in the first half of his round followed by 335, scored 310 through 10s and Xs.

He was followed by B. Dhiraj (665), Tarundeep Rai (662) and Neeraj Chauhan (639) at 15 th, 23 rd and 90 th places respectively.

The Indian men’s team was fourth with 2000 points.

Bhajan Kaur, who gathered 648 to place 32 nd, was the best among the Indian women. Simranjeet Kaur (644), Ankita Bhakat (642) and Aditi Jaiswal (637) claimed 41 st, 46 th and 56 th slots respectively.

The women’s team was 11 th with 1934 points.

The Indian mixed team was also 11 th with 1321 points.

After getting a bye, the top-ranked Indian compound women’s team, comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Avneet Kaur, lost 225-233 to eighth-ranked USA in the elimination phase.

The sixth-positioned Indian compound men’s side, which enjoyed a bye, also crashed out in the second round, losing 234-236 to 11 th-placed Chinese Taipei.