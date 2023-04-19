More Sports

Archery World Cup Stage 1: Atanu Das fourth in recurve men’s individual ranking round

Olympian Atanu Das scored 673 points to claim the fourth spot in recurve men’s individual rankings at the Archery World Cup Stage-1 in Antalya on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
KOLKATA 19 April, 2023 21:19 IST
KOLKATA 19 April, 2023 21:19 IST
FILE PHOTO: Indian archer Atanu Das finished fourth in men’s recurve individual ranking round of Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Antalya on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Indian archer Atanu Das finished fourth in men’s recurve individual ranking round of Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Antalya on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu

Olympian Atanu Das scored 673 points to claim the fourth spot in recurve men’s individual rankings at the Archery World Cup Stage-1 in Antalya on Wednesday.

Making a fine return to international outdoor competition after nearly one-and-a-half years, Olympian Atanu Das scored 673 points to claim the fourth spot in recurve men’s individual rankings at the Archery World Cup Stage-1 in Antalya on Wednesday.

Atanu, who collected 338 in the first half of his round followed by 335, scored 310 through 10s and Xs.

He was followed by B. Dhiraj (665), Tarundeep Rai (662) and Neeraj Chauhan (639) at 15 th, 23 rd and 90 th places respectively.

The Indian men’s team was fourth with 2000 points.

Also Read
Archery World Cup Stage 1: Jyothi equals world record in compound women’s ranking round

Bhajan Kaur, who gathered 648 to place 32 nd, was the best among the Indian women. Simranjeet Kaur (644), Ankita Bhakat (642) and Aditi Jaiswal (637) claimed 41 st, 46 th and 56 th slots respectively.

The women’s team was 11 th with 1934 points.

The Indian mixed team was also 11 th with 1321 points.

After getting a bye, the top-ranked Indian compound women’s team, comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Avneet Kaur, lost 225-233 to eighth-ranked USA in the elimination phase.

The sixth-positioned Indian compound men’s side, which enjoyed a bye, also crashed out in the second round, losing 234-236 to 11 th-placed Chinese Taipei.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Climate activists disrupt Snooker World Championships, ruin baize

Boxer Sarita Devi on challenges of insurgency, helping young athletes and more | Sportstar Conclave

Why are India’s female boxers more successful at the world level than the men? Bhaskar Bhatt weighs in

Slide shows

Hockey World Cup 2023, opening ceremony pictures: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh perform live in Cuttack

Happy New Year: Messi, Kohli and other sports stars who welcomed 2023 in style

National Games 2022, Closing Ceremony in pictures: Cultural programmes mark end of the Games

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us