Kashmiri skier Arif Khan qualifies for Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

The 30-year-old who hails from the Hajibal Tanmarg area, has represented the country four times in the World Championships.

20 November, 2021 19:57 IST

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows ski slopes at the National Alpine Skiing Centre, a venue of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, during an organised media tour in Beijing's Yanqing district, China February 5, 2021.   -  REUTERS

Kashmiri Alpine skier Arif Mohammed Khan has qualified for the Winter Olympics 2022 to be held in Beijing.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah congratulated Khan after news of his qualification broke.

 

