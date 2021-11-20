More Sports More Sports Kashmiri skier Arif Khan qualifies for Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 The 30-year-old who hails from the Hajibal Tanmarg area, has represented the country four times in the World Championships. Team Sportstar 20 November, 2021 19:57 IST FILE PHOTO: A general view shows ski slopes at the National Alpine Skiing Centre, a venue of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, during an organised media tour in Beijing's Yanqing district, China February 5, 2021. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 20 November, 2021 19:57 IST Kashmiri Alpine skier Arif Mohammed Khan has qualified for the Winter Olympics 2022 to be held in Beijing.The 30-year-old who hails from the Hajibal Tanmarg area, has represented the country four times in the World Championships. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah congratulated Khan after news of his qualification broke. Congratulations Arif, well done for qualifying for #Beijing2022. We will all be rooting for you. https://t.co/hS4R5FDYeS— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 20, 2021 Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :