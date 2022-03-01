National men's chess championship: Arjun ahead by half-point after nine rounds

Arjun Erigaisi marked his jump to the India No. 4 spot by taking a half-point lead following an extremely fortuitous 60-move checkmate of V. Pranav in the ninth round of the MPL National chess championship on Tuesday.

Starting the round among five leaders and having drawn with N. R. Visakh in the afternoon, Arjun (7.5 points) overpowered Pranav, the Tamil Nadu champion to be the leader.

The day also saw Arjun become the fourth highest rated Indian - after Viswanathan Anand, Vidit Gujrathi and P. Harikrishna - in world rankings. Due to his title-winning performance in the Challengers section of the Tata Steel tournament at Wijk aan Zee in January, Arjun gained 27 points to reach a career-high rating of 2660.

Meanwhile, D. Gukesh, P. Iniyan, Aravindh Chithambaram and Aryan Chopra followed Arjun at seven points.

Against Pranav, Arjun ran into serious trouble after the dubious king-move on the 29th turn. Pranav proceeded well and went on to capture Arjun’s queen for a rook and bishop on the 41st move. However, Pranav faltered on the 44th move and Arjun seized his chance. Over the next 16 moves, Arjun managed to get his queen back on the board and eventually checkmated his distraught rival.