More Sports More Sports National men's chess championship: Arjun ahead by half-point after nine rounds Arjun Erigaisi marked his jump to the India No. 4 spot by taking a half-point lead after nine rounds of the MPL National chess championship on Tuesday. Rakesh Rao KANPUR 01 March, 2022 21:42 IST File image of Arjun Erigaisi. - Debasish Bhaduri Rakesh Rao KANPUR 01 March, 2022 21:42 IST Arjun Erigaisi marked his jump to the India No. 4 spot by taking a half-point lead following an extremely fortuitous 60-move checkmate of V. Pranav in the ninth round of the MPL National chess championship on Tuesday.Starting the round among five leaders and having drawn with N. R. Visakh in the afternoon, Arjun (7.5 points) overpowered Pranav, the Tamil Nadu champion to be the leader.READ: Divya Deshmukh in sight of title, stuns top seed Vaishali for seventh straight win The day also saw Arjun become the fourth highest rated Indian - after Viswanathan Anand, Vidit Gujrathi and P. Harikrishna - in world rankings. Due to his title-winning performance in the Challengers section of the Tata Steel tournament at Wijk aan Zee in January, Arjun gained 27 points to reach a career-high rating of 2660.Meanwhile, D. Gukesh, P. Iniyan, Aravindh Chithambaram and Aryan Chopra followed Arjun at seven points.Against Pranav, Arjun ran into serious trouble after the dubious king-move on the 29th turn. Pranav proceeded well and went on to capture Arjun’s queen for a rook and bishop on the 41st move. However, Pranav faltered on the 44th move and Arjun seized his chance. Over the next 16 moves, Arjun managed to get his queen back on the board and eventually checkmated his distraught rival.Important results:Ninth round: V. Pranav (6.5) lost to Arjun Erigaisi (7.5); D. Gukesh (7) drew with P. Iniyan (7); Swapnil Dhopade (6.5) drew with Aravindh Chithambaram (7); Abhijeet Gupta (6.5) drew with M. R. Lalith Babu (6.5); Aryan Chopra (7) bt Aditya Mittal (6); N. R. Visakh (6.5) drew with Mitrabha Guha (6.5); B. Adhiban (6) drew with P. Shyaam Nikhil (6); Mohammad Nubairshah Shaikh (6) drew with M. Karthikeyan (6); S. P. Sethuraman (6.5) bt R. R. Laxman (5.5); G. B. Harshavardhan 6) drew with Deep Sengupta (6); Aronyak Ghosh (6.5) bt Himal Gusain (5.5); Ravi Teja (6) drew with Sammed Shete (6); Aaryan Varshney (6) drew with Koustav Chatterjee (6); K. Ratnakaran (6.5) bt Sayantan Das (5.5); N. R. Vignesh (5.5) lost to Sambit Panda (6.5); Sanket Chakravarty (5.5) lost to Deepan Chakkravarthy (6). Eighth round: Arjun drew with Vishakh; Lalith drew with Gukesh; Iniyan bt Adhiban; Aravindh bt Sayantan; Mitrabha drew with Aryan; Deep lost to Pranav; S. Nitin (5) lost to Abhijeet; Himal drew with Sethuraman; Srijit Paul (5) lost to Swapnil; Aditya bt L. R. Srihari (5); Sammed drew with Aronyak; Koustav drew with Ratnakaran; Sambit drew with Laxman. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :