India to send 15-member Esports contingent for Hangzhou Asian Games 2022

Published : Jun 16, 2023 11:55 IST - 1 MIN READ

With Esports making its debut as a medal event at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, India will look forward to make its mark in the event.

Out of the seven official Esports events, Indian will take part in four, namely- DOTA 2, FIFA Online 4, League of Legends, and Street Fighter V: Champion Edition.

Esports Federation of India announced its 15-member contingent which will take part at the Asian Games.

SQUAD: FIFA Online 4 - Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh Tikka Street Fighter V: Champion Edition - Mayank Prajapati and Ayan Biswas League of Legends - Akshaj Shenoy (captain), Samarth Arvind Trivedi, Mihir Ranjan, Aditya Selvaraj, Aakash Shandilya, and Sanindhya Malik DOTA 2 – Darshan (captain), Krish, Abhishek, Ketan, and Shubham

India’s Shikhar Choudhary and Karthik Varma were going to represent the country in Hearthstone, which was originally a part of the Asian Games, but the title was removed from the Asian Games Esports program in March.

Moreover, while two of the remaining Esports events including Arena of Valor and PUBG Mobile Asian Games Version are banned in India, the title Dream Three Kingdoms 2 is not available in the country.

Lokesh Suji, Director, Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF), said, “The days we once dreamt of for Indian Esports are now finally here. The range of titles at the Asian Games will not only showcase the diversity of Esports but will also display different aspects of skill, strategy, and teamwork from the athletes to offer an all-round experience for the viewers. Esports taking center stage at the Asian Games is the dawn of a new era for competitive gaming and we urge the entire country to witness it. Our talented athletes are fully prepared to triumph in this life-changing championship, turning their dreams into reality.”