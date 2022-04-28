Asian Men’s Club League handball championships to be held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad will host the Asian Men's Club League handball championship from June 23 to July 4 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, according to A. Jaganmohan Rao, president of the Handball Federation of India.

Rao said the decision to hand hosting rights to the city was at the executive committee meeting of the Asian Handball Federation (AHF) on April 26. He said 15 countries, including Qatar, Japan and China, will take part in the event, with each team comprising a 24-member contingent of players and support staff.

Venkaiah Naidu invited

“The championship will be organised in collaboration with the Central and the State Sports Ministries, Sports Authority of India and Sports Authority of Telangana State. We have invited the honourable vice-president of India M. Venkaiah Naidu for the opening ceremony and also Om Birla, Speaker of Lok Sabha, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to be special invitees during the event,” he said.

“Telangana Chief Minister Sri K. Chandra Sekhara Rao is also likely to attend at some point during the championship,” he added.

Rao also said four matches will be played daily and they would be telecast live through Alkas for Asian countries and he also hinted that the federation was in talks with some other private broadcasters regarding the matter.

The OTT platform rights were secured by Dream-11 and that the HFC executive director Anandeshwar Pandey and the general secretary Tejraj Singh would soon set up the management committees under different heads for the successful conduct of the championship.