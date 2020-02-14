Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting: Indians win two medals on opening day

India made a positive start to its campaign at the 2020 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships by winning two medals on the opening day of the event in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Both the medals -- a silver and bronze -- were bagged by Indian female lifters.

While KVL Pavani Kumari won a silver medal in the 45kg category, Harshada Goud clinched a bronze in the same weight division.

A total of 197 athletes from 20 Asian countries are participating in the event.