More Sports More Sports Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting: Indians win two medals on opening day While KVL Pavani Kumari won a silver medal in the 45kg category, Harshada Goud clinched a bronze in the same weight division Tashkent, Uzbekistan. PTI Tashkent, Uzbekistan 14 February, 2020 13:47 IST KVL Pavani Kumari won a silver medal in the 45kg category. (File Photo) - The Hindu Archive PTI Tashkent, Uzbekistan 14 February, 2020 13:47 IST India made a positive start to its campaign at the 2020 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships by winning two medals on the opening day of the event in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.Both the medals -- a silver and bronze -- were bagged by Indian female lifters.While KVL Pavani Kumari won a silver medal in the 45kg category, Harshada Goud clinched a bronze in the same weight division.A total of 197 athletes from 20 Asian countries are participating in the event.