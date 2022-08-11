August 11, Indian sports news wrap

TABLE TENNIS

India’s star paddler Sharath Kamal remained calm as he handled the boisterous crowd at the airport when he touched down in Chennai. His exploits at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham - 3 gold, 1 silver - attracted reporters, table tennis officials, and representatives of the PSBB Group of Schools - his alma mater - among others in large numbers.

The 40-year-old, who is also a 10-time national champion, said: “Tamil Nadu is one of the finest states when it comes to framing policies for sports. It is not that we have schemes only for established sportspersons. We have schemes for upcoming and talented sportspersons like the Champions Development Scheme and Mission International Medal Scheme.

“We also have 3 per cent sports quota recruitment [in government departments and public sector undertakings (PSUs). It would be great if we have more stadiums, which is the need of the hour It would also be great if sports is taught at a young age.”

TENNIS

Canadian Open: Sania Mirza beats top seeds

Sania Miirza and Madison Keys knocked out the top seeds Veronika Kudermetova and Elsie Mertens 3-6, 6-4, [10-8] in the pre-quarterfinals of the $2,527,250 WTA tennis tournament in Toronto.

While the top seeds had a bye in the first round in a doubles draw of 32, Sania and Keys were better prepared with a first round against Alize Cornet and Jil Teichmann.

In the $25,000 ITF women’s event in Kazakhstan, qualifier Ashmitha Easwaramurthi reached the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Sofia Vaynberg.

The results:

$2,527,250 ATP, Toronto, Canada Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Madison Keys (US) & Sania Mirza bt Veronika Kudermetova & Elise Mertens (Bel) 3-6, 6-4, [10-8].

$53,120 Challenger, Chicago, US Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt Luke Saville & Jordan Thompson (Aus) 4-6, 6-3, [14-12].

€ 45,730 Challenger, Meerbusch, Germany Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Jonas Forejtek (Cze) & Sumit Nagal bt Adrian Andreev (Bul) & Alexey Vatutin 6-0, 6-3.

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Sasikumar Mukund bt Masamichi Imamura (Jpn) 6-4, 6-3; Yuta Shimizu (Jpnn) bt Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 6-4, 7-6(1); SD Prajwal Dev bt Kento Takeuchi (Jpn) 6-2, 6-2.

$25,000 ITF women, Ust-Kamenogorsk, KazakhstanSingles (pre-quarterfinals): Daria Kudashova bt Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(9); Ashmitha Easwaramurthi bt Sofia Vaynberg 6-4, 6-3.

$25,000 ITF women, Parnu, Estonia Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Elena Mmalygina (Est) bt Zeel Desai 6-3, 7-5.

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Naho Sato (Jpn) bt Jennifer Luikham 6-2, 6-1.

$15,000 ITF women, Cairo, Egypt Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Elena Pridankina bt Kundali Majgaine 6-1, 6-1; First round: Kundali bt Nathalie Mokhtar (Egy) 6-2, 6-1.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

GOLF

India teen golfer Avani Prashanth reaches round eight in Scotland

Golfer Avani Prashanth's progress at the Royal and Ancient's Girls Amateur championships here continued as she scored her biggest win in the Round of 16.

The 15-year-old beat the Dutch girl Fleur Van Bleek 5&4 to progress into the quarterfinals.

Earlier in the Round of 32, she beat Italian Rebecca Galasso 3&2.

She will now meet England’s Rachel Gourley, who beat Spain’s Martina Lopez-Lanchares 2-Up.

Avani, playing on a Links Golf Course for only the third time, came through to the Matchplay segment after finishing in the Top 64 from a field of 144 players.

With just the topper, Paula Martin Sampedro scoring 2-under for the two rounds, all other scores were over par at the notoriously tough Par-71, which is also an Open venue.

Avani shot 74-76 as she finished 14th and made the matchplay stage at the Carnoustie Golf club, considered the fourth toughest Golf course in the world.

Apart from Avani, the event had another Indian, Zara Anand (82-82), but she got eliminated with the top 64 out of 144 making the matchplay stage, which is a knockout format.

Avani had been playing in a series of events outside India as she seeks to gain more experience.

Since May, she has played in the Queen Sirikit Cup in Singapore, the Women’s Amateur in Scotland, and the Amundi German Masters in Germany on the Ladies European Tour, which is a professional Tour.

She took part in the R&A Junior event where she finished at T-21 and participated in the European Ladies Amateurs as well.

-PTI