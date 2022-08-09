More Sports

August 9, Indian sports news wrap

Here are all the major developments in Indian sports from August 9, 2022.

Team Sportstar
09 August, 2022 11:13 IST
ATHLETICS-

Former International athlete P. V. Kamaraj (68 years) passed away on Monday, after a massive heart attack. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

A native of Pudukottai, Kamaraj, who retired as Chief Reservations Officer, was for the major part of his working life in Tiruchi before settling down in Chennai.

His major achievement was that he was part of the Indian 4x400m relay team that won bronze in the 1979 Asian championships in Tokyo.

As part of the Tamil Nadu team, Kamaraj has won a host of medals (including gold, silver and bronze) in 400m hurdles in National inter-state meets and Open Nationals from 1977-80. In fact, in the 1979 Hyderabad National Games, he won silver representing Tamil Nadu in 400m hurdles).

An NIS coach, Kamaraj has also been the coach of Tamil Nadu on a number of occasions.

-Keerthivasan

