More Sports

Sable, Parul in World Cross Country Championships entry list

Avinash Sable, Parul Chaudhary, Anand Singh, Sanjivani Jadhav and Chhavi Yadav will represent India at World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia on February 18.

PTI
10 February, 2023 16:23 IST
10 February, 2023 16:23 IST
FILE PHOTO: Avinash Sable, silver medallist in 3000m steeplechase at 2022 Commonwealth Games, will compete at the 2023 World Cross Country Championships to be held in Bathurst, Australia.

FILE PHOTO: Avinash Sable, silver medallist in 3000m steeplechase at 2022 Commonwealth Games, will compete at the 2023 World Cross Country Championships to be held in Bathurst, Australia. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR/The Hindu

Avinash Sable, Parul Chaudhary, Anand Singh, Sanjivani Jadhav and Chhavi Yadav will represent India at World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia on February 18.

Long-distance runner Avinash Sable is among five Indian athletes in the entry list for the World Cross Country Championships to be held in Bathurst, Australia on February 18.

Besides Sable, the 3000m steeplechase silver medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the other men’s entry in the 215-runner list from 47 countries is 32-year-old Anand Singh, who finished second in the Indian Cross Country Championships held in Assam last month, clocking 30 minutes and 34 seconds in the 10km event.

Also Read
Sprinters Lyles, Coleman headline Millrose Games

In the women’s section, 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist in 5000m Parul Chaudhary, Sanjivani Jadhav and Chhavi Yadav figure in the list of 102 athletes from 31 countries.

Parul had a remarkable last year where she reigned supreme in the country in the 3000m steeplechase event, winning two Indian Grand Prix gold, and clinching top positions in the National Open Championships and the National Inter State Senior Championships.

She also finished a creditable 12th at the World Championships in Oregon.

However, there will be a lot of hope from Sable, who took up running only in 2015 and has so far reset the national record in 3000m steeplechase nine times, the latest being at the 2022 CWG.

The 28-year-old athlete also holds the national 5,000m and half-marathon records.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us