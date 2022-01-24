More Sports More Sports Beijing 2022 says 6 new positive cases detected among Games-related personnel on Jan 23 The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organising Committee on Monday said it confirmed six new positive cases of COVID-19 during testing the previous day. Reuters Beijing 24 January, 2022 11:45 IST The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organising Committee on Monday said it confirmed six new positive cases of COVID-19 during testing the previous day. (Representative Image) - Reuters Reuters Beijing 24 January, 2022 11:45 IST The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organising Committee on Monday said it confirmed six new positive cases of COVID-19 during testing the previous day. Beijing district orders mass virus testing ahead of Olympics Of the new cases, four were among new arrivals and the other two were stakeholders already in the closed loop who had taken confirmatory tests.Of the four positive cases found among 529 Olympic-related arrivals at the airport on Sunday January 23, one was an athlete or team official, showed a statement on the official Beijing 2022 website. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :