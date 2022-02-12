More Sports More Sports Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: List of all medals won on Saturday, February 12 Beijing Games: Here is a wrap of all the Winter Olympics results from competitions on Saturday, February 12. AP Beijing 12 February, 2022 16:25 IST Yulia Stupak, of the Russian Olympic Committee during the women's 4 x 5km relay cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics. - AP AP Beijing 12 February, 2022 16:25 IST Here is a roundup of all medals on Saturday, February 12, at the Beijing 2022 Games.CROSS-COUNTRY SKIINGWOMEN'S 4x5KM RELAYThe Russian cross-country skiing team started strong and finished strong on Saturday in the women’s four-person relay, winning another Olympic gold medal.Yulia Stupak broke away early with nine women chasing. On the next leg, Natalia Nepryaeva was chased down by Katharina Hennig of Germany.The Germans briefly took the lead on the last lap, with Russian skier Veronika Stepanova just behind Sofie Krehl. But Stepanova pulled away on the final climb and won in 53 minutes, 41 seconds. Germany took silver, 18.2 seconds behind. Sweden edged Finland for bronze.SNOWBOARDMIXED TEAM SNOWBOARDCROSSLindsey Jacobellis won her second gold medal of the Beijing Olympics, teaming with 40-year-old Nick Baumgartner for the title in the new event of mixed snowboardcross.The 36-year-old Jacobellis took gold earlier this week in the women’s event; it came 16 years after a late showboat move as she was cruising in for an apparent win cost her the title at the Turin Games.The Italian team of Omar Visintin and Michela Moioli won silver and the Canadian duo of Eliot Grondin and Meryeta O’Dine won gold.SPEEDSKATINGMEN'S 500MGao Tingyu thrilled the home crowd in Beijing by becoming the first Chinese man to claim an Olympic gold medal in speedskating, winning the 500 meters.Gao added to the bronze medal he took in the 500 at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. He skated in the seventh of 15 pairs, setting an Olympic record of 34.32 seconds.The silver went to South Korea’s Cha Min Kyu, whose time of 34.39 gave him a matching medal to the silver he won four years ago in Pyeongchang. Wataru Morishige of Japan took the bronze in 34.49. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :