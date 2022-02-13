Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: List of all medals won on Sunday, February 13

Here is a roundup of all medals on Sunday, February 13, at the Beijing 2022 Games.

ALPINE SKIING

MEN'S GIANT SLALOM

Marco Odermatt of Switzerland won gold in the men’s giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics, plowing through snow and poor visibility.

Odermatt coped with a 75-minute weather delay — and a first-run mistake — to post an unofficial combined time of 2 minutes, 09.35 seconds.

Zan Kranjec of Slovenia took silver, 0.19 seconds behind, and world champion Mathieu Faivre of France earned bronze, 1.34 behind.

BIATHLON

WOMEN'S 10KM PURSUIT

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland earned her third gold medal of the Beijing Olympics, and fourth medal overall, by winning the women’s biathlon 10-kilometer pursuit race Sunday.

Despite strong winds and blowing snow, Roeiseland held her focus and shot cleanly in the last standing stop to win in 34 minutes, 46.9 seconds.

Elvira Oeberg of Sweden, who was second in the sprint race and started 31 seconds behind Roeiseland, finished 1:36.5 behind for silver.

Tiril Eckhoff of Norway came in 1:48.7 behind her teammate for the bronze medal.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

MEN'S 4x10KM RELAY

Just like in the women’s cross-country ski race, the Russian team opened a lead on the first leg of the men’s relay on Sunday and then held on for the Olympic gold medal.

Sergey Ustiugov maintained more than a minute lead on the last lap over the two-man chasing group of Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway and Maurice Manificat of France.

Ustiugov grabbed a flag on his way to the finish line and won the 10-kilometer relay in 1 hour, 54 minutes, 50.7 seconds. Klaebo pulled away from Manificat for the silver, 1:07.2 back. France took third, 1:16.4 behind the Russians.