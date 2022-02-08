Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: List of all medals won on Tuesday, February 8

Here is a roundup of all medals on Tuesday, February 8, at the Beijing 2022 Games.

ALPINE SKIING

MEN'S SUPER-G

Defending champion Matthias Mayer of Austria won the men’s super-G, capturing a third Olympic gold medal.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the United States was 0.04 seconds behind in second and World Cup super-G leader Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway was 0.42 behind in third.

Mayer broke Norway’s 16-year grip on the men’s Olympic super-G title when he won in 2018. That was four years after winning the downhill in Sochi.

The 31-year-old Mayer also claimed bronze in the men’s downhill on Monday.

BIATHLON

MEN'S 20KM INDIVIDUAL

Quentin Fillon Maillet of France won decisively in the 20-kilometer individual biathlon, adding a gold medal to the silver he won in the mixed relay over the weekend.

Fillon Maillet has dominated the biathlon world lately. He’s had 10 World Cup podium finishes this season. Half of those were wins.

He missed two of 20 targets Tuesday and finished the course in 48 minutes, 47.4 seconds. Anton Smolski of Belarus shot clean, hitting all 20 of his targets, but came in 14.8 seconds behind the Frenchman.

Defending individual Olympic champion Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway also missed two targets and took the bronze medal.

CURLING

MIXED DOUBLES

Sweden won the bronze medal in mixed doubles curling, bouncing back from a semifinal blowout to dominate Britain 9-3 in six ends in the third-place game.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: List of all medals won on Monday, February 7

FREESTYLE SKIING

WOMEN'S BIG AIR

American-born Eileen Gu of China cranked out the first 1620 of her career on her final jump, stunning France’s Tess Ledeux and earning the first of what she hopes will be three gold medals in women’s freestyle big air.

Nicknamed the “Snow Princess,” Gu is a medal favorite in big air, slopestyle and halfpipe. Her first stab at gold came down to the last round.

Ledeux is the only other woman to ever land a 1620 -- 4 ½ spins -- in competition, and she stomped one out with a slight wobble on the landing in Round 1.

Ledeux won silver and Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland won bronze.

SNOWBOARDING

MEN'S PARALLEL GIANT SLALOM

Second-seeded Benjamin Karl of Austria held off Tim Mastnak of Slovenia for the gold.

Russian athlete Vic Wild picked up the bronze as the No. 9 seed in the bracketed field.

Wild, who is from the United States and was granted Russian citizenship in 2012, won gold in the event at the 2014 Sochi Games.

WOMEN'S PARALLEL GIANT SLALOM

Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic defended her Olympic snowboard parallel giant slalom title with a quick final run on a sun-splashed course.

Four years ago in South Korea, Ledecka became the first competitor to win gold in two different sports at the same Winter Games. She has a chance to accomplish the feat once again in China. The women’s super-G ski race is scheduled for Friday at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center.

In the gold-medal race, the top-seeded Ledecka opened an early lead on Daniela Ulbing, putting pressure on the Austrian snowboarder along the side-by-side course at the Genting Snow Park. Ulbing made a mistake up top and later veered off course. Gloria Kotnik of Slovenia earned the bronze.