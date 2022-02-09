Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: List of all medals won on Wednesday, February 9

Here is a roundup of all medals on Wednesday, February 9, at the Beijing 2022 Games.

ALPINE SKIING

WOMEN'S SLALOM

Petra Vlhova added an Olympic gold medal to her growing list of achievements, winning the women’s slalom at the Beijing Games.

It was Slovakia’s first Olympic medal in Alpine skiing. Mikaela Shiffrin again failed to finish the race.

Katharina Liensberger of Austria was 0.08 seconds slower than Vlhova over the two legs for second. Wendy Holdener of Switzerland was third, 0.12 behind Vlhova.

FREESTYLE SKIING

MEN'S BIG AIR

Norway’s Birk Ruud won gold in the Olympics’ first men’s freestyle skiing big air event, re-emerging as a leader in the extreme sport after losing his father to cancer and injuring his knee.

Ruud has two Winter X Games big air gold medals and four world cup wins, but only one since 2019.

Ruud’s final score of 187.75 was well clear of American silver medalist Colby Stevenson’s 183. Swedish veteran Henrik Harlaut took bronze at 181.

NORDIC COMBINED

INDIVIDUAL NORMAL HILL/10KM CROSS-COUNTRY

Germany’s Vinzenz Geiger won a men’s Nordic combined gold, rallying from a 1-minute, 26-second deficit to cross the finish line first in a 10K cross-country race after ranking 11th in ski jumping earlier in the day.

Joergen Graabak of Norway earned silver Wednesday night and Lukas Greiderer of Austria took bronze.

Japan’s Ryota Yamamoto jumped 108 meters (354 feet) and had 133 points in the first part of event, giving him a 38-second lead over the pack, but he faded from contention halfway through the cross-country race.

SNOWBOARD

WOMEN'S SNOWBOARDCROSS

Lindsey Jacobellis captured America’s first gold medal of the Olympics, riding hard to the line in her snowboardcross final a full 16 years after a mistake cost her the title.

The 36-year-old racer was in her fifth Olympics and captured the first U.S. win of what has been an otherwise dismal Games for the U.S.

France’s Chloe Trespeuch won silver and Canada’s Meryeta Odine won bronze.