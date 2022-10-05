More Sports

Beijing marathon to return after two-year Covid hiatus

The world’s most populous country has cancelled almost all international sports competitions since Covid emerged there in 2019, with the Beijing Winter Olympics in February this year a rare exception.

AFP
05 October, 2022 11:54 IST
The 2017 Beijing Marathon in Beijing. | Photo Credit: STR

Thousands of runners will line up for the Beijing marathon in November after a two-year Covid pause, organisers said, as sporting events gradually return to China.

Race organisers said on Tuesday that 30,000 runners would be able to take part in the 26-mile (42-kilometre) course through the capital on November 6 -- but only Beijing residents can register.

China is the last major economy wedded to a zero-Covid policy, stamping out virus flare-ups with snap shutdowns, mass testing and lengthy quarantines.

The table tennis world team championships kicked off last Friday in the megacity of Chengdu, though participants must stay in a “closed loop”, and it was announced last week that China would host the season-ending World Tour Finals for badminton in December.

