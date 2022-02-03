Beijing Winter Games: India’s contingent COVID-free

A day after testing positive for COVID-19, Mohammad Abbas Wani, the manager of India’s Winter Olympics contingent, has tested negative for COVID-19 in two retests conducted in the last 24 hours, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said on Thursday.

Wani had tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at the Beijing Airport here on Wednesday.

“The manager of Indian team Mr Abbas Wani tested negative in the two tests done on him in last 24 hours. Hence, the entire Indian contingent in Beijing is Covid free,” IOA president Narinder Batra said.

India has sent a six-member delegation at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Jammu & Kashmir skier Arif Khan is the only athlete from the country to have qualified this time. Arif will be competing in Slalom and Giant Slalom events during the Games to be held from February 4 to 20.

The contingent also includes alpine coach Ludar Chand Thakur, technician Puran Chand and team official Roop Chand Negi.

An asymptomatic Wani stayed in quarantine in his hotel room before the retests confirmed that he was not infected.