BFI Executive Director R.K. Sacheti passes away due to COVID-19 Sacheti first became BFI executive director in 2016 and retained the position after incumbent President Ajay Singh was re-elected in the federation elections held earlier this year. Team Sportstar New Delhi 04 May, 2021 14:54 IST R.K. Sacheti, who worked tirelessly for the development of Indian boxing, was also a member of International Olympic Committee (IOC) Boxing Task Force for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar New Delhi 04 May, 2021 14:54 IST Seasoned sports administrator and Boxing Federation of India (BFI) executive director Raj Kumar Sacheti passed away on Tuesday. He was 55.Sacheti, who was admitted to a hospital following a COVID-19 infection, suffered a cardiac arrest, according to a BFI statement.Sacheti, who worked tirelessly for the development of Indian boxing, was also a member of International Olympic Committee (IOC) Boxing Task Force for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.He worked as an assistant joint secretary of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and played his part in organising different sports events."R.K. Sacheti was the life and soul of the BFI. Indian boxing reaching such heights in the last few years was largely his contribution. We will miss him dearly," said BFI president Ajay Singh in his condolence message.