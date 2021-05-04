BFI Executive Director R.K. Sacheti passes away due to COVID-19

Seasoned sports administrator and Boxing Federation of India (BFI) executive director Raj Kumar Sacheti passed away on Tuesday. He was 55.

Sacheti, who was admitted to a hospital following a COVID-19 infection, suffered a cardiac arrest, according to a BFI statement.

Sacheti, who worked tirelessly for the development of Indian boxing, was also a member of International Olympic Committee (IOC) Boxing Task Force for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

He worked as an assistant joint secretary of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and played his part in organising different sports events.

“R.K. Sacheti was the life and soul of the BFI. Indian boxing reaching such heights in the last few years was largely his contribution. We will miss him dearly,” said BFI president Ajay Singh in his condolence message.