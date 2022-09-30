More Sports

Bharat Singh Chauhan re-elected deputy president of Asian Chess Federation

It will be third term for Chauhan as ACF’s deputy president.

PTI
30 September, 2022 17:00 IST
30 September, 2022 17:00 IST
“This is one of the best recognitions for all the hard work and the Chess Olympiad which was a grand success,” said Chauhan.

“This is one of the best recognitions for all the hard work and the Chess Olympiad which was a grand success,” said Chauhan. | Photo Credit: Jothi Ramalingam .B

It will be third term for Chauhan as ACF’s deputy president.

Senior sports administrator Bharat Singh Chauhan has been re-elected deputy president of the Asian Chess Federation.

Contesting on the ticket of President Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifah Al Nahyan, the 64-year old Chauhan turned out to be a unanimous choice for the post.

It will be third term for Chauhan as ACF’s deputy president.

“This is one of the best recognitions for all the hard work and the Chess Olympiad which was a grand success,” said Chauhan.

“I am sure this is a new dawn in the history of Indian chess. We are on our way to becoming the best chess playing nation in the world,” Chauhan, who has been secretary of the All-India Chess Federation, added.

Also Read
Magnus Carlsen and Hans Niemann: FIDE panel to look into cheating allegations

Hisham Al Taher of the UAE, Sahapol Nakvanich of Thailand and Xu Yuhua of China were elected general secretary, treasurer and vice-president respectively of the ACF.

The Delhi-based player-turned-administrator Chauhan was the event director for the 44th Chess Olympiad, which saw record participation both in the Open and women’s sections.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Neeraj Chopra dances with fans in Vadodara ahead of National Games

Indian sailing team headed to Newport USA for World Championships

Ultimate Kho Kho: Match 1 Highlights: Gujarat Giants beat Mumbai Khiladis 69-44

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us