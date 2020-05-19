More Sports More Sports Top fencer Bhavani Devi to start training from Thursday Since the lockdown in March, Bhavani has been doing footwork and target practice at her terrace, but was limited by space and poor flooring. K. Keerthivasan Chennai 19 May, 2020 20:27 IST Since the lockdown was announced, Bhavani has been doing footwork and target practice at her terrace. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT K. Keerthivasan Chennai 19 May, 2020 20:27 IST India's top fencer Bhavani Devi will start her training at the Nehru Indoor Stadium on Thursday. Since the lockdown in March, the 26-year-old from Chennai has been doing footwork and target practice at her terrace, but was limited by space and poor flooring. Now that she has been given permission by the Principal Secretary to Government Dheeraj Kumar, Bhavani indicated that that it will be a boost to her ongoing training regimen. READ| IOC asks international federations to finalise Olympic qualifying dates “I will do all the training alone as there are fencers who are mostly juniors here. It will really help me in my footwork and target practice as there is more space and the wooden flooring will not hurt my knees,” she told Sportstar on Tuesday.Bhavani further revealed that Dheeraj had said that he would look into her request for training at the Centre for Sports Science at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Research and Higher Education. On her return to Livorno (Italy) where she is looking forward to train with her coach Nicola Zanotti, Bhavani said: "My coach [Zanotti] has said things are getting better and that everything will return to normal in quick time," she said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.