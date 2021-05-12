India's first Olympic-bound fencer Bhavani Devi wants to give her best in Tokyo

Sabre fencer C. A. Bhavani Devi, who created history by becoming the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics, said she was looking forward to giving off her best performance in Tokyo.

“It will be the first time when most of our country will watch fencing and me play. Will give my best performance,” she said at a media interaction facilitated by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

By winning a quota through the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) method after the Budapest World Cup in March, the 27-year-old from Chennai marked a major milestone in what has been a long journey since the time she had started training with bamboo sticks.

Given the prevailing Covid-19 situation and with tournaments likely to get cancelled, Bhavani is expecting to continue training in Italy before departing for the Games from there.

Inducted into the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) in April, she will now be attending a three-week camp, where she will be training with the Italian national team.

Bhavani, whose late father was a priest and mother is a homemaker, is grateful for the support she has received from her parents at every step. “When my ranking wasn’t close to qualification standards, people used to ask why is she investing so much time in sport. She’s a woman, she could get education and think of getting some job. I didn’t get encouragement from outside. (However,) My mother and father told me to not worry.”

The Mission Olympic Cell has sanctioned Rs 19.28 lakh towards Bhavani's coaching fee till the Olympics and purchase of specialised equipment.