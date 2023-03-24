More Sports

Olympian Bhavani Devi in action on first day of fencing nationals

On Saturday, at the 33rd Senior National Fencing Championship, all eyes will be on Bhavani, the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics. She will take part in women’s individual sabre event.

PTI
PUNE 24 March, 2023 19:10 IST
PUNE 24 March, 2023 19:10 IST
Bhavani Devi, the first Indian fencer to ever qualify for the Olympics will be in action at the 33rd Senior National Fencing Championship. (FILE PHOTO)

Bhavani Devi, the first Indian fencer to ever qualify for the Olympics will be in action at the 33rd Senior National Fencing Championship. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV

On Saturday, at the 33rd Senior National Fencing Championship, all eyes will be on Bhavani, the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics. She will take part in women’s individual sabre event.

The 33rd Senior National Fencing Championship, which includes the likes of Olympian Bhavani Devi, will start here from Saturday with participants from 30 teams vying for top honours.

The Fencing Association of India, along with Maharashtra Fencing Association and DY Patil International University, is hosting the championship, which will conclude on March 28, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Mhalunge-Balewadi.

Also Read
Bhavani Devi: Competing at the highest level entails immense sacrifices

The championship will be played in three disciplines – foil, epee and sabre -- for both men and women – in two categories – individual and team.

On Saturday, all eyes will be on Bhavani, the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics. She will take part in women’s individual sabre event.

Apart from Bhavani, the other noted players include Karan Gujjar (Rajasthan), Girish Jakate, Dnyanwshwari Shinde, and Kashish Bharat (all Maharashtra).

Maharashtra Fencing Association secretary Uday Dongre said around 600 fencers from across the country, of which 100 fencers have taken part in international events, will participate in the championship.

“Players representing 30 teams including one from the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) will participate in the event.

“A good performance at the Nationals can help the fencers bag a place in the Indian team for the Asian Games and also for the National Games, which are scheduled to be held in Goa,” Dongre said in a release.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us