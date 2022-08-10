More Sports

Bhavani Devi wins gold at Commonwealth Fencing Championships 2022

Indian fencer Bhavani Devi won gold at the Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022 in the senior women’s sabre individual category.

Team Sportstar
10 August, 2022 08:23 IST
India’s Bhavani Devi(right) in action.

India’s Bhavani Devi(right) in action. | Photo Credit: FABRICE COFFRINI

Indian fencer Bhavani Devi won gold at the Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022 in the senior women's sabre individual category.

Indian fencer Bhavani Devi won gold at the Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022 in the senior women’s sabre individual category.

She defeated Australia’s Vasileva 15-10 in the sabre final to secure the gold medal.

Earlier in July, Bhavani lost her round of 32 duel, 12-15, against Germany’s Larissa Eifler at the World Fencing Championships.

Devi’s exit meant she failed to equal her performance at the 2019 World Championships, where she had reached the Round of 16 . She beat Canada’s Gabriella Page 15-14 to advance to the Round of 32.

