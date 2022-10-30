More Sports

Bhawna sets new National junior, youth records at Khelo India National Ranking weightlifting tournament 

The 17-year-old Bhawna of Haryana set new National junior and youth records in the 64kg weight class in the Khelo India National Ranking women’s weightlifting tournament at Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.

Y. B. Sarangi
30 October, 2022 21:31 IST
Bindyarani Devi won the 59kg gold medal. (File Photo)

Bindyarani Devi won the 59kg gold medal. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: PTI

Bhawna’s efforts of 88kg in snatch, 113kg in clean and jerk for an aggregate of 201kg was good enough to get her the titles in senior, junior and youth sections.

The previous junior records were 86kg in snatch, 112kg in clean and jerk and 197kg in total. In youth, the old records stood at 78kg, 99kg and 176kg.

Bindyarani Devi – the Commonwealth Games silver medallist in 55kg – lifted 84kg in snatch and 113kg in clean and jerk to total 197kg and won the 59kg gold medal.

Popy Hazarika, a prominent lifter, failed in her three snatch attempts for 80kg.

Sukarna claimed the junior title, whereas Shandrella Huyam (73kg, 97kg, 170kg) won the youth crown.

The results (seniors only):
59kg: 1. Bindyarani Devi snatch 84kg, clean and jerk 113kg, total 197kg; 2. Sukarna Adak 81kg, 105kg, 186kg; 3. Davinder Kaur 82kg, 103kg, 185kg.
64kg: 1. Bhawna 88kg, 113kg, 201kg; 2. Jasvir Kaur 85kg, 112kg, 197kg; 3. Nirupama Devi 85kg, 108kg, 193kg.

