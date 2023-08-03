MagazineBuy Print

British Rowing to ban transgender athletes from women’s events - Reports

More than 80 percent of the body’s members had advocated for the change to safeguard the fairness and integrity of the female category.

Published : Aug 03, 2023 09:18 IST , Gdansk - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Spectators watch a race on River Thames on June 30.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Spectators watch a race on River Thames on June 30. | Photo Credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Spectators watch a race on River Thames on June 30. | Photo Credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP

British Rowing is set to ban transgender athletes from competing in women’s events starting Thursday, the Daily Telegraph reported.

More than 80 percent of the body’s members had advocated for the change to safeguard the fairness and integrity of the female category, the newspaper said.

Transgender rights have become a major talking point as sports seek to balance inclusion while ensuring there is no unfair advantage.

READ: Somalia sports minister apologises after slow 100m runner goes viral at University Games

World Rowing allows transgender athletes to compete in the female category if they reduce their testosterone to below five nanomoles per litre for 12 months.

World Athletics, World Aquatics and cycling’s governing body UCI are among global federations that have tightened their participation rules over the last couple of years.

Football’s world governing body FIFA is also reviewing its transgender eligibility policies.

