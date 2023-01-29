More Sports

Twice WNBA MVP Parker signing with Las Vegas Aces

The move will see seven-time WNBA All-Star Parker join forces with the reigning champion after leading the Los Angeles Sparks and the Sky to the title in 2016 and 2021, respectively.

Reuters
29 January, 2023 11:21 IST
FILE PHOTO: Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker.

FILE PHOTO: Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker. | Photo Credit: AP

Twice WNBA MVP Candace Parker is signing with the Las Vegas Aces, the double Olympic champion said on social media on Saturday after two seasons with hometown team Chicago Sky.

The move will see the veteran forward and seven-times Women’s National Basketball Association All-Star join forces with the reigning champion after leading the Los Angeles Sparks and the Sky to the title in 2016 and 2021, respectively.

“I’m thankful to the city that raised me, the childhood friends I still have to this day, the teachers I still am learning from, and the moments in time that will forever be in my heart,” Parker, 36, wrote on Instagram.

“While Chicago will always be my home, my family’s home is on the west coast. To play for a championship close to home is the perfect situation for us.”

The former first overall pick averaged 8.6 rebounds per game last season - the third highest in the league - and will play in a formidable lineup that includes MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, A’ja Wilson.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the journey this summer in Las Vegas,” said Parker.

