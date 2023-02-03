More Sports

NBA: Cavaliers hand Grizzlies sixth straight road loss

Darius Garland (10) of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives around Desmond Bane (22) of the Memphis Grizzlies during the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Thursday in Cleveland, Ohio.

Darius Garland had 32 points and 11 assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers overcame star Donovan Mitchell’s third-quarter ejection to beat the visiting Memphis Grizzlies 128-113 on Thursday.

Cedi Osman scored 21 points for Cleveland, which moved 10 games over .500 and improved to 22-6 at home. Jarrett Allen contributed 18 points and 11 rebounds, Evan Mobley tallied 17 points and 14 rebounds, and Ricky Rubio scored 13.

Desmond Bane scored 25 points for Memphis, while Ja Morant added 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Santi Aldama had a career-high 21 points plus 10 rebounds, while Brandon Clarke scored 10.

The Grizzlies have lost six straight road games and seven of their last eight overall.

With 5:48 left in the third quarter and the Cavaliers leading by five, Mitchell and Memphis’ Dillon Brooks were ejected following a tussle under the basket.

Mitchell had six points on 2-of-11 shooting, while Brooks left with nine points.

Cleveland carried a 99-87 lead into the fourth quarter before scoring the first five points of the period for its largest lead of the game to that point.

Memphis trailed 118-98 midway through the fourth quarter after Rubio scored eight points during a 13-5 run.

Garland scored 14 points in the first quarter to help Cleveland take a 30-26 lead.

Morant headed to the bench after picking up his third foul with 4:26 left in the half and the Grizzlies trailing by six. Cleveland capitalized with a 14-7 run to close the half and entered the break with a 67-54 advantage.

Aldama started in place of Jaren Jackson Jr. (right thigh soreness) and scored 16 points in the first half. Garland had 19 points to lead all scorers.

Cleveland avenged a 115-114 loss to Memphis on Jan. 18 by shooting 53.8 percent, including 14 of 29 (48.3 percent) from 3-point range.

Cleveland played without guard Caris LeVert, who is listed as day-to-day with right hamstring soreness.

