More Sports More Sports Commonwealth Weightlifting C'ships: Ajay Singh wins 3rd gold for India, qualifies for 2022 CWG Ajay Singh clinched India's third gold of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships by winning the men's 81kg category. PTI Tashkent 13 December, 2021 17:12 IST Ajay Singh (center) clinched India's third gold of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships by winning the men's 81kg category. - Twitter| @Media_SAI PTI Tashkent 13 December, 2021 17:12 IST Ajay Singh clinched India's third gold of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships by winning the men's 81kg category.Singh lifted a total of 322kg and also set a national record in snatch (147kg) on Sunday night.He became the third Indian weightlifter to directly qualify for next year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Weightlifter Jeremy wins gold at Commonwealth Championships Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg) and Achinta Sheuli (73kg) have already qualified for the 2022 CWG after winning gold in their respective competitions.The gold winners in all weight categories from this championship directly qualify for the 2022 Birmingham CWG, while the rest can make it to the Games through the rankings.Popy Hazarika had also won a silver, in the women's 59kg, with a total lift of 189kg (84+105). Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :