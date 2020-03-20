Coronavirus hits global sports: March 19

The coronavirus outbreak has led to cancellation of sporting events across the world with several athletes testing positive. Here's how the virus has had an impact on sports on March 19.

Tournaments postponed

The Dutch, Spanish and Monaca GP have now been postponed pushing the start of the season to June.

The English Football's suspension is further extended to April 30 after an emergency meeting involving all stakeholders.

The International Hockey Federation has extended its suspension of all Pro League matches, including fixtures involving India, to May 17.

ATP and WTA tournaments have been suspended until June 7.

The Sports Ministry directed all sports organisations in India against holding any sports events until April 15. The I-League's suspension will also be extended till April 15.

The 2019/20 Pro14 rugby union final in Cardiff in June has been cancelled.

Ongoing tournaments

Australia Football League's (AFL) new season kicked-off with Richmond defeating Carlton in an empty Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In the second round of the Candidates chess tournament in Yekaterinburg, second seed Ding Liren slumped to another shock defeat.

Sports person who tested positive

Two unnamed players of the Los Angeles Lakers have tested positive.

Philadelphia 76ers revealed that three members of its organisation have contracted the virus.

Denver Nuggets also confirmed an employee had contracted the disease.

Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics has tested positive and has been under isolation for several days.

Sports person who tested negative

Benfica coach Jorge Jesus, who had tested positive earlier, has returned a negative result on Thursday.