Weekly Digest (Mar 16-22): From Virat Kohli's self-isolation message to French Open postponement

Sport across the world has been hit hard by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as tournaments such as the French Open and the Thomas and Uber Cup were postponed.

Here are the major updates from the week gone by:

- CRICKET -

The new directive by the ministry of health has put the Indian Premier League in further jeopardy. As per the advisory, compulsory quarantine has been extended to a minimum period of 14 days for passengers coming from or transiting through UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait. Travel has been restricted from the countries of the European Union, Turkey and the United Kingdom with effect from Wednesday (March 18). ( REPORT )

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has decided against taking the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s offer to become its Test team’s consultant citing his personal and professional commitments. Bangar was offered to coach Bangladesh batsmen in red-ball cricket eight weeks ago but he could not take up the offer as he signed a two-year contract with Star Sports in the interim. ( REPORT )

With most sporting activities either suspended or cancelled over fears surrounding the novel coronavirus pandemic, many sportspersons have self-isolated themselves. Cricketers took to social media to share what they’re up to. ( REPORT )

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has decided not to take up the coaching role offered by the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

India’s cricket captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma on Friday issued a joint appeal for self-isolation to combat the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, which has left the world in disarray. ( REPORT )

Even as COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) continues to cripple major sporting events across the world, the cricket boards of Australia, England, South Africa and New Zealand are still amenable to the idea of sending their players to India for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, should it happen. ( REPORT )

Cricket Australia may propose the introduction of reserve days for the semifinals of the Men’s T20 World Cup in the ICC Cricket Committee meeting later this year. ( REPORT )

Mumbai’s Vrinda Rathi and Tamil Nadu’s N. Janani were on Wednesday (March 18) inducted into the ICC Development panel of umpires.( REPORT )

- SHOOTING -

With the World Cup postponed, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) opted to conduct the Olympic trials for all shooters, including those in MQS. While Shreya Agarwal topped in the women’s 10m air rifle, Deepak Kumar edged Pankaj in the men’s event. Rahi Sarnobat won the women’s 25m air pistol. Here are all the results from Day 1 , 2 and 3 .

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has postponed the Olympic selection committee meeting that was scheduled for Friday. ( REPORT )

- TENNIS -

The WTA Tour has been suspended until May 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic. ( REPORT )

This season’s 2020 French Open, which was supposed to take place from May 24 to June 7, will now begin on September 20. ( REPORT )

Following the postponement of the French Open, the US Open - which starts a week after the Roland Garros ends - is hoping to go ahead as scheduled. ( REPORT )

Wimbledon organisers are still planning to play the Grand Slam this year, though its chief executive insisted that it would put public safety first. ( REPORT )

- BOXING -

Ace boxer and Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom broke the 14-day quarantine protocol put in place by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments across the world to fight the spread of the coronavirus. ( REPORT )

Kickboxing aficionados came from all over Thailand to attend a major Muay Thai match at Bangkok’s indoor Lumpini Stadium on March 6. Dozens or more went home unknowingly carrying the coronavirus. ( REPORT )

Mary Kom broke the 14-day quarantine protocol put in place by the WHO and the governments across the world to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Indian boxing’s High-Performance Director Santiago Nieva feels the country’s Tokyo-bound pugilists won’t be affected as they would be just fine training at home if travel restrictions don’t ease up. ( REPORT )

European Olympic boxing qualifiers in London were suspended earlier this week over coronavirus fears despite an earlier decision to hold the event behind closed doors. ( REPORT )

- BADMINTON -

The Thomas and Uber Cups, effectively were postponed on Friday due to the coronavirus crisis and put back three months, the BWF announced. ( REPORT )

The BWF on Friday suspended five more tournaments, including three continental championships crucial for Tokyo Olympics qualification but stripped of that significance now, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic in the host cities. ( REPORT )

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Friday announced its office will shut down from March 23 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. ( REPORT )

- ATHLETICS -

WADA issues dope testing guidelines amid pandemic coronavirus outbreak. ( REPORT )

Neeraj Chopra went to Turkey for a training stint as part of preparations for the Olympics.

India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been ordered by Sports Authority of India to remain self-isolated for 14 days at the NIS-Patiala after his return from a training stint in Turkey on Wednesday. ( REPORT )

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said it would be “premature” to postpone the Tokyo Games amid the coronavirus pandemic, and remained optimistic about holding the Olympics on schedule from July 24 to August 9. (REPORT)

