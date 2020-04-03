Lockdown diaries: Mirabai Chanu confident of qualifying for Tokyo

Former world champion Mirabai Chanu, who is adhering to self-isolation owing to the global coronavirus outbreak, is not keen on facing the possibility of another situation like this.

But the Manipuri weightlifter is sure of qualifying for her second Olympics.

According to the original IWF qualification criteria, an athlete has to compete in at least one ranking event — such as gold level (world and continental championships), silver level (IWF events, including multi-discipline games and championships) and bronze level (other international competitions) — in each of the three periods starting from November 1, 2018 to April 30, 2020; six overall; and at least one gold level and one other gold- or silver-level event.

Points will be awarded for these performances and the best results in each of the three periods will be considered to ascertain the rankings.

Mirabai has accumulated 3,869.8038 qualifying points from five outings to be placed fourth in the women’s 49kg category. The top eight lifters in each weight category will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, which is now scheduled to be held in 2021 because of the global coronavirus pandemic that has brought sports to a standstill worldwide.

“My preparation has been going on nicely. An athlete keeps on getting roadblocks throughout her career, but one must overcome these to achieve one’s goal. One should stay focused and do one’s job.

“This (coronavirus pandemic) is an extraordinary situation which has affected the whole world. There is nothing much one can do about it,” said Mirabai.

