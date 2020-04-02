Coronavirus: Khabib hits back at critics over fifth Ferguson cancellation

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he is more upset than anybody that his fight with Tony Ferguson has been postponed for a fifth time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Unbeaten UFC lightweight champion Khabib was due to face American Ferguson at UFC 249 on April 18, but the COVID-19 outbreak meant the event could not take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Khabib had been informed it was "99 per cent" certain that he would still do battle with Ferguson and Abu Dhabi was set to stage the event.

The 31-year-old Russian on Wednesday stated there is no chance he can fight as he follows orders to remain at home after coming in for criticism for the latest cancellation.

He posted on Instagram: "Staying home in quarantine and reading the reaction of people to the situation around my fight, it turns out that the whole world should be in quarantine, governments of all countries, famous people around the world urge people to follow all safety requirements in order to limit the spread of the disease, to save people, and Khabib is the only one relieved of all obligations and must demonstrate free will and train flying around the world, for the sake of fight?

"I understand everything and I'm definitely upset more than you to cancel the fight, probably like all others, I had many plans after the fight, but I can't control it all.

"The greatest countries and the largest companies of our time are shocked by what is happening, every day the situation changes unpredictably.

"But Khabib still has to fight, is that what you saying? Take care of yourself and put yourself in my shoes."