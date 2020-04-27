More Sports Coronavirus updates LIVE: Players won't be greedy, says Tim Paine The COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than 2.9 million people and spread across 212 countries. Here are the biggest stories of its impact on sport today. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 26 April, 2020 22:54 IST Cricket Australia (CA) will stand down the majority of its staff on reduced pay from April 27 until the end of the financial year amid the COVID-19 crisis. - OPTA/ GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Last Updated: 26 April, 2020 22:54 IST The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread worldwide, affecting the lives of over 2.9 million people, and spreading across 212 countries.The Premier League is eyeing a resumption date while the Bundesliga, if all goes to plan, may just be the first league to return after lockdown in Europe. The London Marathon, which in normal circumstances would have flagged off in the English capital today, was postponed but now may also be restricted only to elite runners.Here are the biggest news stories from the world of sport, as they happen: