More Sports Coronavirus updates LIVE: MotoGP hopes for a 16-race season The COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than 3.8 million people and spread across 212 countries. Here are the biggest stories of its impact on sport today. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 07 May, 2020 22:40 IST Twenty grands prix were initially scheduled for 2020, yet Dorna Sports chief executive Carmelo Ezpeleta has previously spoken of targeting just 10 races due to the global crisis. - GETTY IMAGESS The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread worldwide, affecting the lives of over 3.8 million people, and spreading across 212 countries.The Premier League is eyeing a resumption date while the Bundesliga is set to restart behind closed doors in May itself after chancellor Angela Merkel gave the go-ahead on Wednesday. It will be the first league to return after lockdown in Europe.LaLiga and Serie A have announced clubs can return to training with players training individually.Here are the biggest news stories from the world of sport, as they happen: