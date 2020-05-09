More Sports

Coronavirus updates LIVE: NBA champion Raptors to open for solo workouts

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than 3.8 million people and spread across 215 countries. Here are the biggest stories of its impact on sport today.

Last Updated: 08 May, 2020 22:51 IST
The Raptors became the first Canadian club side to win a major North American sports title since the Toronto Blue Jays won the Major League Baseball's World Series in 1993.   -  AFP

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread worldwide, affecting the lives of over 3.8 million people, and spreading across 215 countries.

The Premier League is eyeing a resumption date while the Bundesliga is set to restart behind closed doors in May 16 itself after chancellor Angela Merkel gave the go-ahead on Wednesday. It will be the first league to return after lockdown in Europe.

LaLiga and Serie A have announced clubs can return to training with players training individually.

Here are the biggest news stories from the world of sport, as they happen:

 

