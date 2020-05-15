Coronavirus updates LIVE: Turkish football hit by spate of positive cases

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread worldwide, affecting the lives of over 4.4 million people, and spreading across 215 countries.

The Premier League is eyeing a resumption date while the German Football Association has set the restart date for Bundesliga and DFB Pokal behind closed doors after chancellor Angela Merkel gave the go-ahead last week. These will be the first leagues to return after lockdown in Europe.

While the LaLiga has announced clubs can return to training with players working out individually, Serie A is eyeing a restart on June 13.

