Coronavirus updates LIVE: MLB 'to take restart plan to players'

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than 4.3 million people and spread across 215 countries. Here are the biggest stories of its impact on sport today.

Chennai Last Updated: 12 May, 2020 22:52 IST
An aerial view of Guaranteed Rate Field, home of the Chicago White Sox.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread worldwide, affecting the lives of over 4.3 million people, and spreading across 215 countries.

The Premier League is eyeing a resumption date while the German Football Association has set the restart date for Bundesliga and DFB Pokal behind closed doors after chancellor Angela Merkel gave the go-ahead last week. It will be the first league to return after lockdown in Europe.

LaLiga and Serie A have announced clubs can return to training with players working out individually.

Here are the biggest news stories from the world of sport, as they happen:

 

