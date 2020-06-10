More Sports More Sports NADA sends whereabouts notice to athletes during coronavirus lockdown There was no sample collection during the lockdown but NADA sent notices to all those athletes who failed to submit their ‘whereabouts’ three months in advance. PTI NEW DELHI 10 June, 2020 17:21 IST The NADA will soon start its sample collection as the lockdown has been eased following all the health safety guidelines. (Representative Image) - Getty Images PTI NEW DELHI 10 June, 2020 17:21 IST The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has sent notices to around 25 of the 110 athletes in its National Registered Testing Pool (NRTP) for failing to disclose their whereabouts during the national lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.There was no sample collection during the lockdown phase but NADA had to follow the guidelines and sent notices to all those athletes who failed to submit their ‘whereabouts’ three months in advance. The body did not disclose the names of those who have been sent notices.ALSO READ| Sanjita Chanu cleared of doping charge by IWF “All athletes in NRTP of NADA are required to submit their whereabouts every 3 months in advance. Those who fail to do so have been issued notices. Three such notices amount to Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) for which an athlete can be suspended for upto 4 years,” NADA tweeted from its official handle.“Around 20 to 25 athletes have been issued notices. It needs to be clear that there hasn’t been violation by these athletes. It’s just that it’s in guidelines that they still have to submit their whereabouts even if it’s a lockdown,” a NADA official said on conditions of anonymity.The NADA will soon start its sample collection as the lockdown has been eased following all the health safety guidelines.ALSO READ|Pro Kabaddi League to ISL: The decade of financial avenuesAsked why banned shot-putter Inderjeet Singh’s name is still there in the RTP list, the official said that even those who are serving suspension sentences for doping offences are retained.“It is a rule that an athlete who is serving suspension will have his name in the list.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.