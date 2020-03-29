More Sports Coronavirus live updates: Ancelotti reveals Klopp's shock at conducting Champions League According to WHO, COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 26,490 people and spread across 201 countries. We provide you the live updates of how it has hit global sport. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 28 March, 2020 22:54 IST In this picture taken on March 25, 2020, Olympic rings floating on a barge are seen behind cherry blossoms in Odaiba, Tokyo. With the Olympics postponed and the COVID-19 crisis confining large numbers of people to their homes, athletes could develop negative thoughts. - AP Team Sportstar Last Updated: 28 March, 2020 22:54 IST The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread fear worldwide, taking the lives of around 26,495 people, and spreading across 201 countries.The biggest news for the world of sport is the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics from 2020 to the summer of 2021. Several other tournaments, including the Euro 2020, Champions League and Europa League summit clashes have also been postponed.Cancellations or suspensions have impacted Formula One, the Premier League, French Open, IPL, La Liga, BWF Tour, World Test Championship, PSL and several Formula One races among others.Here are the updates from around the world as they happen: