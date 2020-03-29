Coronavirus live updates: Ancelotti reveals Klopp's shock at conducting Champions League

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread fear worldwide, taking the lives of around 26,495 people, and spreading across 201 countries.

The biggest news for the world of sport is the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics from 2020 to the summer of 2021. Several other tournaments, including the Euro 2020, Champions League and Europa League summit clashes have also been postponed.

Cancellations or suspensions have impacted Formula One, the Premier League, French Open, IPL, La Liga, BWF Tour, World Test Championship, PSL and several Formula One races among others.

Here are the updates from around the world as they happen: