More Sports COVID-19 live tracker, updates: March 16 - Impact on sports The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 6,000 people and spread across more than 90 nations. Here's how it has hit global sport. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 16 March, 2020 00:59 IST A photograph taken on Friday shows an empty football stadium in Saint Denis, near Paris. This weekend's Six Nations international between France and Ireland was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 16 March, 2020 00:59 IST The coronavirus pandemic has spread fear worldwide, taking the lives of over 6,000 people, and spreading across more than 90 nations. There are fears the Tokyo 2020 Olympics might be impacted but the organisers insist preparations are going ahead as planned.Here is a timeline of how the spread of coronavirus has hit sport across the globe: