More Sports COVID-19 live tracker: March 20 - Impact on sports The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 9,300 people and spread across 177 nations. Here's how it has hit global sport. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 19 March, 2020 23:17 IST The 2020 Formula One season will not begin until June after the FIA announced the postponement of the Dutch, Spanish and Monaco grands prix due to the coronavirus pandemic. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Last Updated: 19 March, 2020 23:17 IST The coronavirus pandemic has spread fear worldwide, taking the lives of over 9,300 people, and spreading across 177 nations. There are fears the Tokyo 2020 Olympics might be impacted but the organisers insist preparations are going ahead as planned.Cancellations have impacted the French Open, Euro 2020 and Copa America among others.Here are the updates from around the world as they happen: