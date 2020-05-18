Coronavirus updates LIVE: La Liga, Serie A set for group training

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread worldwide, affecting the lives of over 4.6 million people, and spreading across 213 countries.

The Premier League is eyeing a resumption date while the Bundesliga restarted its proceedings yesterday behind closed doors after chancellor Angela Merkel gave the go-ahead last week. It was the first major footballing league to return after lockdown in Europe.

While the La Liga has announced clubs can return to training with players working out individually, Serie A is eyeing a restart on June 13.

Other big events like the IPL, several Formula One and Moto GP Grands Prix, Wimbledon, NBA etc. have all been either postponed or cancelled.

Here are the biggest news stories from the world of sport, as they happen: