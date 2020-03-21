Coronavirus LIVE: March 22 - United, City make food banks donation

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread fear worldwide, taking the lives of around 12, 000 people, and spreading across 186 countries. There are fears the 2020 Tokyo Olympics might be impacted but the organisers insist preparations are going ahead as planned.

Cancellations or suspensions have impacted the Premier League, French Open, IPL, La Liga, BWF Tour, World Test Championship, PSL and several Formula One races among others.

Here are the updates from around the world as they happen: