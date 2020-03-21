More Sports Coronavirus LIVE: March 22 - United, City make food banks donation The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has killed more than 11,500 people and spread across 186 countries. Here's how it has hit global sport. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 21 March, 2020 22:13 IST Manchester United and Manchester City have joined forces to donate £100,000 to food banks in the city to help relieve the strain on resources during the coronavirus pandemic. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Last Updated: 21 March, 2020 22:13 IST The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread fear worldwide, taking the lives of around 12, 000 people, and spreading across 186 countries. There are fears the 2020 Tokyo Olympics might be impacted but the organisers insist preparations are going ahead as planned.Cancellations or suspensions have impacted the Premier League, French Open, IPL, La Liga, BWF Tour, World Test Championship, PSL and several Formula One races among others.Here are the updates from around the world as they happen: